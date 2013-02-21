Behind The Scenes Of Game, 2 Chainz & Rick Ross’ “Ali Bomaye” Video [PHOTOS]

While The Game is planning to release “All That (My Lady)” as his latest single from his album Jesus Piece, he is also shooting a video for “Ali Bomaye.”

The song which serves as one of the more energetic records from Jayceon Taylor’s latest solo project, “Bomaye” draws inspiration from Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier’s famous “Rumble In The Jungle” bout in the Congo in 1974.

Tapping Rick Ross and 2 Chainz for the video, the Marrying The Game star took it to the streets of California for this video shoot. Game recently made news after creating a petition to reunite the G-Unit consisting of 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Young Buck, Tony Yayo and himself.

50, The Unit’s founder, quickly shot that idea down however, stating “You’re not gonna get nothing back together. I decide that. I do what I want to do. I don’t give a f**k what they talking about on a blog post.”

In any case, Game is still going strong on the solo tip riding the success of his latest solo album. Be on the look out for his new video for “Ali Bomaye” and in the mean time, check out the photos from the shoot down below.

[Spotted at HHNM]

—

Photo: Instagram, Casey Athena

