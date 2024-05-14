Subscribe
News

Chief Keef Shares He’s Kicked The Lean Habit

Chief Keef, one of the pioneering voices in the Chicago Drill rap scene, shared a message on Instagram that he's kicked the lean habit.

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Rolling Loud California 2024

Chief Keef is seen by many as a pioneer of the Chicago Drill scene and found fame as a teenager while putting his city on the map. These days, Chief Keef is celebrating lifestyle changes and shared that he’s no longer using lean.

Chief Keef, 28, has been on a press run in support of his latest studio album, Almighty So 2 which is a proper sequel to his 2013 mixtape of the same name. In recent conversations with Zane Lowe and Shawn Setaro, the rapper born Keith Cozart appears to be changing his ways, and letting go of his use of promethazine could be attributed to that.

Taking to Instagram last weekend, Keef shared brief details of his sobriety with his fans.

“Been clean of lean 3-4 months now! CHAMPION,” Keef wrote, adding a kissing face, applause, and leaves emoji underneath his statement.

Almighty So 2 was released on May 10 and the early returns say that Keef, who produced the majority of the album himself, delivered a solid extension in the series.

Props to Chief Keef and his sobriety journey!

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close