Ghostface Killah & Adrian Younge – “The Rise of the Ghostface Killah” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Ghostface Killah drops a new cut called “The Rise of the Ghostface Killah.” The song is the lead single from Ghost Deini’s forthcoming Twelve Reasons to Die album.

The Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s darts are unleashed over a murky groove, produced by Adrian Younge, that could fit perfectly in a thugged out Spaghetti Westen. “It’s the almighty rise of the murderous Ghostface, bodies dropped in aisles, left a cold case/Colombian neckties from a Black Gambino, bodies get dropped in the black El Camino,” spits Tony Stark.

Twelves Reasons To Die is due out April 16 via RZA’s Stone Temple Records (the Abbot serves as executive producer). You can already pre-order the album here. Speaking of albums, while in Amsterdam at the Canna-bis Cup, Pretty Toney revealed that his long in the works collaborative project with MF DOOM is definitely on the way.

“Me and MF DOOM, we got a project coming. I don’t know the name all the way yet but you know it’s a Ghostface DOOM project,” said Starks. “We out here right now trying to put together the songs and the beats to see which tracks we going to finish using. We already got a bunch of stuff anyway.

He added, “I know y’all been wanting that sh-t for the longest, since we did Fishscale and sh-t. It’s right now. It’s been time, but everything happens in God time. We gonna rock this for y’all.”

It looks like the DOOMSTARKS project, or whatever it will be called, will be released via Nature Sounds.

Check out Ghostface assuring fans that his collab with DOOM is no unicorn on the next page, and listen to and download “The Rise of the Ghostface Killah” below.

