Rapsody “Back In My Bag,” Dave East & Harry Fraud “Questions” & More | Daily Visuals 5.17.24

Whether you want to accept it or not, Rapsody is one of thee nicest MC’s in the game regardless of gender and though she may not get the flowers she deserves from her Hip-Hop peers or Hip-Hop fans, she’s going to continue to plant the seeds that is sure to grow some appreciation for her talents as time goes on.

Returning to the rap game with some new work in “Back In My Bag,” the MC from Snow Hill, NC rolls through her city mobbed out before getting a tattoo on her arm and enduring some rain while she spits her bars and reminds everyone that nor rain, sleet or snow will keep her from delivering the goods. She’s the truth in the booth, homie.

Back in Harlem, Dave East keeps on churning out new product himself and in his Harry Fraud assisted clip to “Questions,” takes in a game of chess between two OG’s on the street while spitting his rhymes and politicking with his peoples.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Key Glock, Elmiene, and more.

