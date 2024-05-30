Subscribe
News

Sexyy Red Makes Her WWE NXT Debut

The WWE really loves bringing in Hip-Hop artists to their events...

Published on May 30, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
2024 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Looks like Sexyy Red might be ready for a career change as the red-headed rapper just made her wrestling debut on WWE’s NXT (seriously).

This past Tuesday night (May 28), the “Pound Town” rapper made her NXT debut and though she didn’t put anyone in a headlock, she did have heads bopping when she walked into the ring while her hit song “Get It Sexyy” blasted out the speakers.

Taking to the ring to unveil the new NXT North American Women’s Championship belt, Red was introduced to the Orlando crowd by The Rock’s daughter, Ava, and took to twerking as soon as she stood in the middle of the ring. After picking up the NXT North American Women’s Championship belt and dancing with it, Sexyy was rudely interrupted by Tatum Paxley who wanted to take the belt for herself.

It was hilarious.

Sexyy Red even put in a little work when she linked up with the tag-team champs, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans, and played a role in their match to secure their victory.

But that wasn’t it for Sexyy Red as she will be hosting the 2024 NXT Battleground event in Las Vegas June 9. Expect a lot more twerking and booty bouncing in Vegas come that night as that seems to be Sexyy Red’s calling card. Whether or not she’ll actually put hands on a female wrestler remains to be seen, but if Snoop Dogg done did it before, why can’t she?

Check out Sexyy Red’s NXT debut below, and let us know your thoughts on her new venture in the comments section.

https://x.com/SexyyRed314_/status/1795648115443384546

 

 

 

RELATED TAGS

Sexyy Red

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close