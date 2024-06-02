Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Postponed After Iron Mike’s Airplane Medical Emergency

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans will have to wait to see if Iron Mike Tyson is able to beat the brakes off Jake Paul. Due to the former’s recent medical scare on a flight, their bout scheduled for July has been postponed.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and was to stream live on Netflix. However, on Saturday, June 1, Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions announced that the bout was being postponed.

Apparently, Tyson’s medical emergency was due to an ulcer flaring up. Since he will be unable to fully train for several weeks, both boxers agreed to push the fight back out of fairness. A new date for the match will be shared on Friday, June 7th.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover,” said Tyson in a statement. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

Added Paul in his own statement: “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night. My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake — when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

While Jake Paul is 27, Mike Tyson is 57.