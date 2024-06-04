Sean Kingston & NBA YoungBoy “Why Oh Why,” Action Bronson “Nourish A Thug” & More | Daily Visuals 6.3.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As of late Sean Kingston’s been making more headlines for his fraudulent ways than for the music he puts out. Although he’s still knee deep in legal issues of his own making, the man does have a career to tend to and today he links up with one of the biggest names in the game to remind everyone he does have a lot left in the tank.

In the visuals to “Why Oh Why,” Sean Kingston links up with NBA YoungBoy and uses footage of police raiding his Florida home to show y’all the struggle he’s living in before hitting the supermarket with NBA YB and making their way to the studio to lay down the track. Who would’ve thought of these two men that Sean Kingston was the one with the feds on his ass.

Elsewhere Action Bronson seems ready to get familiar with nature and for his clip to “Nourish A Thug,” the Queens representative takes himself on a camping trip with nothing but some hot dogs, an old school TV and a fishing rod. The man is ready for the end of times.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Kehlani, Slum Village featuring Brittney Carter, and more.

SEAN KINGSTON & NBA YOUNGBOY – “WHY OH WHY”

ACTION BRONSON – “NOURISH A THUG”

KEHALNI – “NEXT 2 U”

SLUM VILLAGE FT. BRITTNEY CARTER – “WELCOME”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “IT’S ON ME”

TERMANOLOGY – “TELL ME”

JESSIE REYEZ FT. BIG SEAN – “SHUT UP”

KALIII – “POP MY SH*T”