Memphis Bleek’s “The Process” Cover Art Hits The Net

As Memphis Bleek prepares to return to the music scene with the follow up to his 534 project he’s continuing to make headlines.

As previously reported, Bleek was quoted saying that he wouldn’t sign to his big homie Jay-Z’s Roc Nation emblem to sell records and that he’d rather let the music speak for itself and sell it on his own.

Keeping to that theme Bleek plans to release his latest album The Process in the new year.

For dedicated Bleek fans looking to gain the project in February, they’ll have to wait a month later since it’s been pushed back to March.

Until then check out the cover art for Memphis Bleek’s The Process below.