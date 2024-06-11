Travis Scott Rocks Unreleased “Celtics” Colorway Of His Jumpman Jack Sneaker

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

So far there’s only been two official colorway releases of Travis Scott’s “Jumpman Jack” Jordan sneaker line, and though more have been promised in the near future, the “Highest In The Room” rapper teased a new colorway that may or may not see the light of day.

Recently, the Houston representative was spotted at Game 2 of the NBA Finals in Boston, and in an apparent show of support for the Beantown team, Scott was rocking a never-before-seen Celtic green and black colorway of his popular “Jumpman Jack” sneakers. According to Sneaker News, this particular pair isn’t scheduled to release anytime soon (if ever), but don’t be surprised if these joints end up being one of the many unreleased Travis Scott x Jordan colorways that have turned to grail status as only a select few have had the honor of being blessed with a pair.

Per Sneaker News:

While the emerald tones front-and-center on this shoe are certainly fit for the occasion, that design choice presents a bit of a curveball in La Flame’s lineage. His neutral-toned takes on the Air Jordan 1are well documented at this point, but even on the Jumpman Jack, an edition without any earthy tones whatsoever is noteworthy. There’s also a switch-up materially; luxe suede marks the underlays, typically composed of mesh on both past releases and those we’ve gotten an early preview of.

It’s entirely unclear whether this is a sample pair afforded to or conceived by La Flame, or if this is an early preview of a colorway that’ll hit shelves later in the shoe’s run. Releases for the Jordan Jumpman Jack “Mocha” and Jordan Jumpman Jack “Thunder” will almost undoubtedly precede this pair, leaving this edition’s potential debut a bit down the road regardless.

These are cool and all, but us sneakerheads still rather see a release of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 in the mocha colorway, or the purple and white that he was rocking a few years ago. Just sayin’. Not sure why he and Jordan Brand likes to make us sneakerheads suffer like this.

What do y’all think of the black and green “Jumpman Jack” sneakers that Travis Scott rocked at the NBA Finals? Would you want to see these drop, or would you rather one of his many other exclusive colorways? Let us know in the comments section below.