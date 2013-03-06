Action Bronson – “Morey Boogie Boards” (Prod. by Harry Fraud) [LISTEN]

Seemingly out of nowhere, New York City producer Harry Fraud will be dropping a new mixtape called Adrift. The first song from that collection is a “Morey Boogie Boards” with Action Bronson.

Via Noisey:

“Adrift is a project that rounds up all the random songs I have produced for people over the last year and a half outside of my immediate Coke Boys and SRFCHL families, as well as previously unreleased songs from Action Bronson, Mac Miller, French Montana, Chevy Woods, and Chinx Drugz. This project is meant to serve as a prequel to the EP I will be releasing with Scion AV in late April. Also look out for an instrumental project, as well as a collection of music from me and French Montana coming in the next two months.”

Sounds good to us. Get a listen to Bronson and Fraud’s “Morey Boogie Boards” down below and be on the lookout for Adrift on Friday.

Photo: Noisey