Is Auto Tune Officially Over Now?

Now, when Jay-Z stated that the technology of Auto Tune was becoming a joke with Wendy’s using it in their commercials, it was becoming evident that the T-Pain effect was being overdone by rappers.

The Shyte has officially hit the fan with this one though, as Flavor Flav, of Public Enemy, makes sure to get a crack with voice distortion for his music video to “I’ll Never Let You Go”.

Taking a page from Kanye West, the track is a “heartfelt” ballad with Flav clearly being love struck over some girl, but c’mon now, let’s be serious. What the hell is going on?

PLEASE…for the sake of HUMANITY…bury Auto Tune or just leave it to skilled professionals.