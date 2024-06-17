Subscribe
Television

HBO Renews ‘House Of The Dragon’ For A 3rd Season

We still want Jon Snow, but whatever...

Published on June 17, 2024

House of the Dragon

Source: Ollie Upton/HBO / House of the Dragon

We’re still a few days away from the premier of Season 2 of HBO’s House of the Dragon, but HBO seems confident enough in their upcoming show to renew it for another season before fans have had a chance to see a single episode of its sophomore season.

According to The Verge, HBO has confirmed that they’ve decided to bring back the Game of Thrones prequel for at least one more season as the first season proved to be a massive hit even as fans of Game of Thrones expected the worse given GOT’s struggle final season. With interest in the world of Westeros renewed with a captivating story and interesting characters in House of the Dragon, HBO smells another long-running hit series cooking in the kitchen and is taking steps to ensure they keep their customers satisfied… for now.

Per The Verge:

House of the Dragon premiered in 2022 and is set 200 years before the original Game of Thrones series. It’s focused primarily on House Targaryen and stars the likes of Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy. The second season kicks off on June 16th on both HBO and Max. It’s also not the only extension of Game of Thrones in the works: HBO has another spinoff called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: the Hedge Knight in development, though it’s not clear when it will start airing.

That’s all good and cool, but we’re still salty that the Jon Snow spinoff that was supposed to take place after the events of Game of Thrones was canceled. Like WTF, man?! We want answers!

Guess we’ll have to make due with what we’re given. Luckily, for us, what House of the Dragon has given us has been pretty tasty.

What do y’all think of House of the Dragon getting extended for another season? Let us know in the comments section below.

House of the Dragon

