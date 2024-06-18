Subscribe
Pharrell’s Instagram Hinting At A Louis Vuitton x Apple Collab?

The jury is still out on what the item really is.

Published on June 18, 2024

Two of the biggest brands might be joining forces for a drop. Pharrell’s IG post might be a nod to a collaboration between Apple and Louis Vuitton.

As reported on High Snobiety, Skateboard P’s social media activity is once again causing speculation about a forthcoming release. On Friday, June 14, the Virginia Beach, Virginia, native shared a very interesting piece of footage that instantly turned some heads. His @skateboard handle, an Instagram account dedicated to his creative director work at Louis Vuitton, posted a video that showed a circular object that resembles a medal spinning around on its axis. While the footage was low quality, we are able to see that one side features the Apple logo in white, and on the other side we see the LV marque in what seems to be silver.

As expected the post created instant conversation regarding what could be a sneak peak for an upcoming Louis Vuitton and Apple collaboration. “Surprised LV and Apple haven’t worked in the past” one user wrote. While another user rhetorically asked “LV Airtag Holder?” This is not the first time Pharrell’s social media activity has caused a frenzy. Back in January he unveiled the Timberland x Louis Vuitton 6-Inch Boot.

Representatives at Louis Vuitton nor Apple have yet to comment on the post.

Apple Louis Vuitton pharrell

