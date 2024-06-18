Social Media Eviscerates Rob Schneider For Coming After Will Smith

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Welp, apparently, Stephen A. Smith isn’t the only one who is still salty about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and having the audacity to still be enjoying a successful acting career two years later.

Actor Rob Schneider is also really upset about Smith and his return to Hollywood glory, which came with his massively successful latest addition to the Bad Boys franchise with Martin Lawrence. Schneider—who is best known for being the guy literally no one would know if Adam Sandler hadn’t kept putting him in movies—recently made an appearance on the Kyle & Jackie O morning show where he had some choice words for the Fresh Prince, who was probably somewhere minding his own business, or joining much of the rest of the world in asking, “Who TF is Rob Schneider?”

“Will Smith is a twat,” Schneider said. “Will Smith has been hiding the fact of who he really is and it was exposed that night — that he’s really an a*shole.” (Side note: For those who were wondering, “twat” is one of those words Black people don’t really get offended by because only white people use the term. See also the C-word. These are just words we don’t say or come across often, which makes them pretty corny. Maye this is why they’d rather just call us the N-word.)

“Will is a douchebag,” Schneider went on to say. (Also, “douchebag.” That’s another one we just don’t use.) “The thing is, that’s how politically correct that Academy is, that they were so cowardly — because if I would’ve done that, they would’ve hauled me out to prison. They were so worried about being racist, they were like, ‘We can’t be.’”

“It’s violence, is what it is,” he continued. “The color of your skin, or your religion, doesn’t matter — if you commit a crime in front of other people, you get hauled out of there.”

Apparently, the Deuce Bigalow actor (oh yeah—he was in that movie) is another aggrieved and delusional white man who thinks being Black is an advantage for people accused of violence. This shouldn’t be a surprise considering Schneider is an anti-woke conservative who likely has a larger issue with a Black actor slapping another Black actor and bouncing back from it than he does a demonstrably bigoted presidential candidate who is looking for a second term after he caused a riot at the U.S. Capitol after trying to cancel democracy through provably false voter fraud propaganda.

It’s unclear what kind of response Schneider was hoping for by force-feeding us his opinion on Will Smith, but all he succeeded in doing was getting the whole internet to tell him he’s a talentless has-been who is jealous of Will because he’s never been anywhere near the vicinity of his relevance and would have never been relevant at all if Sandler hadn’t carried him on his back for his entire career.

Let’s take a look at some of these brutal reactions on X:

Yeah, Schneider should have just sat there and ate his food. Like—who even are you, bro?