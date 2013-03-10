Hit-Boy ft. A Gang Of Rappers – “Cypher” [LISTEN]

Hit-Boy provides an audio blessing with “Cypher,” a posse cut in the truest sense and the latest offering from his forthcoming HS87 compilation album, All I Ever Dreamed Of. The track dons a borderline mythical line up, featuring Rick Ross, Kent M$NEY, Audio Push, B Mac The Queen, ScHoolboy Q, Casey Veggies, Xzibit, Method Man, Redman and Raekwon.

With a line up this talented, it’s safe to assume that quality bars are in abundance on the boom-bap inspired cut. Honesty, the all star ensemble (which includes Hit-Boy on the mic) kicked too many quotables to count.

If anything, the California native’s idea to bridge the gap between rap’s royalty and some noteworthy newcomers speaks volumes to his growth as a producer.

Aside from “Cypher,” we’ve already received previews of what All I Ever Dreamed Of will have to offer with “Them Ni**as” and “T.U.” Fans can expect appearances from Juicy J, Co-caine 80s, Common, Robin Thicke, Problem, and fellow G.O.O.D. Music affiliate Travi$ Scott on the project.

Hear “Cypher” below.

—

Photo: GRAMMY.com