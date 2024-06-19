Subscribe
News

NLE Choppa Responds To Homophobic Comment Over Pride Tweet

Allyship confirmed.

Published on June 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
NLE Choppa

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

NLE Choppa is making it clear that he is very accepting. He recently checked a troll over his LGBTQ+ support.

As reported by Blavity, the Memphis, Tennessee, rapper is standing on business when it comes to respecting individuals with different sexual orientations. On Thursday, June 13, he expressed his appreciation on how the LGBTQ+ community have embraced his latest single. “I want to perform Slut Me Out 2 at a pride event in return of the love y’all showed me !!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. While his sentiment seemed to be genuine he did get a negative response from one user who wrote, “This n***a zesty ass be tweakin.”

The “Shotta Flow” rapper served the troll a very mature reply that confirms he gets it. “I’m secure, I know who I am. Show love it won’t hurt and also You do know women are apart of the LGBTQ community right you gone hate them too ? I mean at the least appreciate the women in that community if everything else make you uncomfortable king.”

NLE Choppa’s response quickly went viral as he received praise for his being accepting. “I swear, this man is not only beautiful on the outside, but on the inside too,” one user wrote while another said, “this is how every rapper should be, but they only worried about their image instead of showing love and not spreading hate”.

You can view the video for NLE Choppa’s “Slut Me Out 2” below.

RELATED TAGS

homophobic NLE Choppa pride month Tweets

More from Hip-Hop Wired
Trending Stories
Dr. Velasquez
News

Popular Reggaeton Artist Dr. Velásquez Murdered In Colombia Home

Quavo
News

Vado ft. Benny The Butcher “Gotta Wait,” Quavo “Clear The Smoke” & More | Daily Visuals 5.28.24

Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close