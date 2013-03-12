Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Jay-Z & More Have Financial Info Hacked

You know it’s real if even the President of the United States’ wife can get hacked. Michelle Obama is the latest victim of a hacker who has posted the financial information of dozens of celebrities and government figures.

According to TMZ:

The website that has disclosed detailed financial information about celebs like Beyonce, Jay Z, Britney Spears, Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian has now upped its game, revealing very personal financial info about the First Lady. The website has posted Michelle’s credit report, which includes her social security number, phone numbers, banking and mortgage info and credit card details. The website also hacked into Joe Biden’s history, but the info hackers were able to obtained was extremely limited. They obtained much more in Michelle’s case.

fBesides the aforementioned, star studded list of celebs whose info has been put on blast includes Paris Hilton, Mel Gibson, Ashton Kutcher, Robert Mueller, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck, who have all had varying degrees of their financial records shared online.

The site is called “The Secret Files” and includes details like social security numbers, credit reports and the fact that Jay-Z is currently carrying a $227,000 balance on his American Express card (Black card?).

Reportedly the LAPD and the FBI are looking into the matter. Considering the FLOTUS is the latest victim (as well as Vice President Joe Biden), you can probably add the CIA to that list, too.

Photo: Saul Loeb