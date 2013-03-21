Cory Gunz Freestyles On MTV Rap Fix [VIDEO]

Mack Maine appeared on the latest edition of MTV Rap Fix, and brought a surprise in the form of YMCMB artist Cory Gunz to spit some bars. The Bronx spitter carried on tradition by closing out the show with a freestyle, opting to rap acapella rather than over the beat DJ Whoo Kid provided.

As a heads up viewers, you won’t be mad at that, because C. Gunz has bars and flows by the pound. Don’t believe us? Hear the son of Peter Gunz do what he does best in the footage below.

—

Photo: MTV