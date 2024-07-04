Sean Diddy Combs Subject Of Federal Criminal Investigation

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being investigated by the Feds. Reportedly, the disgraced Hip-Hop mogul is the subject of a federal criminal investigation, surely tied to the raids on his homes back in March 2024.

NBC News reports that Diddy’s legal team was notified last week that their client is being investigated by the Southern District of New York (SDNY). Although their sources indicated that a federal grand jury has been empaneled, there is no indication as to what the potential charges may be and when they will land, yet. The source also said that Combs had yet to receive a formal target letter from the SDNY.

This latest development comes a few months after Diddy’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided simultaneously as part of an investigation into alleged sex trafficking and illegal firearms, amongst other crimes. Recently, Diddy put the same Los Angeles home that was raided on the market. TMZ reports he’s seeking $70M for the Holmby Hills home after paying $40M for it back in 2014.

Combs’ fall from grace can be pinpointed to when in November 2023 his ex-girlfriend and former Bad Boy artist Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit accusing him of years of physical and sexual abuse. The suit was settled a day later, but the dam was broken, with more alleged victims coming forward with lawsuits of their own in the weeks and months since. Diddy would vehemently deny any wrongdoing, but in May 2024, CNN obtained a video that showed him brutally beating Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel’s hallway. The assault was just as what Cassie had described in her lawsuit.

Diddy then took to Instagram to deliver a widely criticized apology video. In the month since Cassie’s initial lawsuit, entities have been cutting ties with Diddy, including Revolt (where he once served as Chairman of the company he founded), Hulu (which dropped a planned reality show) and Howard University (which rescinded his honorary degree).