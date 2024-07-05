Trump Loving Boxer Ryan Garcia Expelled From WBC After Making Hateful Racist Comments

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

For a while now professional boxer Ryan Garcia has been alienating his fans whether it be because of his unwavering support of Donald Trump or simply acting a fool.

Now, the embattled boxer has gone off the deep end with his MAGA-ish racism as he took to X Space and went on a crazy hateful rant against Black people for no apparent reason, and it will cost him dearly.

According to Yahoo, Garcia shocked listeners and supporters when he and a few associates were chopping it up on X Space. Garcia suddenly decided to let the N-word fly in a hateful filled rant in which he said, “I hate n*****s, I’m anti-Black … N*****, I’m KKK, I hate n*****s … Hey, let’s go bring George Floyd back to life and kill that n***** again.’”

We’re not sure which chapter of the KKK allows Mexican-Americans to join their racist organization, but apparently Garcia thinks he found one.

Continuing to spew his unfiltered hate for all to hear, Garcia went on to include Muslims on his sh*t list saying, “f*ck all you Muslim a** f*ckin’ weird a** f*cks.” When told that he would regret saying all these things, Garcia responded saying, “I will never be touched because I’m with God. I’m with Jesus.”

Christ on crutches.

After Garcia’s comments went viral the World Boxing Council decided to take action and expelled Garcia.

Yahoo reports:

Only a few hours later, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced he was expelling Garcia from his organization. He also mentioned that Garcia had declined multiple attempts by the WBC to provide help with mental health and substance abuse.

Garcia’s own parents later released a statement disavowing his comments and saying he needs help:

“Our son has recently made statements that do not align with his, or our family’s, true character or beliefs. Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion — these do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised.

“Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact. Ryan has been open about his ongoing struggle with mental health over the years and as a family we are committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help to navigate this very challenging time and address both his immediate and long-term well-being. We appreciate the continued support, prayers and compassion.”

Yeah, Garcia needs help. From claiming he was taken to Bohemian Grove where he was forced to watch kids being raped by rich and powerful men to claiming he knows who killed Tupac—and has proof of it—Ryan Garcia’s been on some sh*t for quite some time.

What do y’all think of Ryan Garcia’s latest controversy? Let us know in the comments section below.