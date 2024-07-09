Subscribe
Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Workwear Collection ft. Timberlands To Drop Next Week

Will the Timbs sell out instantly, or will its $3,000 price tag keep it on shelves?

Published on July 9, 2024

Louis Vuitton x Workwear Collection

Source: Louis Vuitton / Louis Vuitton

Pharrell’s highly anticipated Louis Vuitton collaboration is upon us, and if you have a few thousand dollars to spare in that shoe box, you might want to get in on this.

After creating much buzz with his Timberland x Louis Vuitton boots earlier this year, Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton workwear capsule collection will be hitting the shelves next week. According to Highsnobiety, the pieces will be available for prelaunch for the ballers who have money to burn. That’s not us. Just sayin’.

Per Highsnobiety:

Louis Vuitton’s workwear capsule will be available for prelaunch on Louis Vuitton’s website and app come July 18 before officially releasing to select flagship stores on August 8. Expect prices to sit in typical LV range: that is to say, around $3,000 for the Timbs.

It’s meaty, comprising all that aforementioned apparel: hardy chore coats, dusters, double-knee pants, and Western shirts, embroidered, embellished, studded and sumptuously cut from overdyed earth-toned LV monogram jacquard.

While the attire in the collection is pretty dope, many will be looking to snag a pair of those Timberland boots as they are indeed the star of the show. But at $3,000 a pair, don’t be surprised if you only see rappers and entertainers stunting in those buttery suede worker boots as that’s basically two months worth of rent for the average Joe.

There is Louis Vuitton’s riff on timeless Timberland 6″ boot, fabricated in LV’s Fiesso d’Artico footwear atelier of Italian nubuck, dappled with gilded eyelets, and stamped with the LV monogram. This is the one with which Pharrell secured his place in the history books.

It’s joined by the Louis Vuitton by Timberland LV Boot, which blows up the original 6″ boot’s silhouette by 15 percent and thus reaches similar XXXL scale to Pharrell’s favored puffy trainers.

One has to wonder what resale would be on a pair of those Timberlands.

Will you be trying to cop anything from Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

