Chris Brown Spray Paints Mural For “Global Best Buddies Day” Event [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown used his artistic skills to give back to charity. Brown was in Miami yesterday, representing his Symphonic Love foundation by painting a mural in honor of their “Global Best Buddies Day.”

The 23-year-old spray painted a portrait of a skeleton cowboy and a horse, with all proceeds from the event going to the charity, which is aimed at helping young people through the arts.

Brown was joined by pop artist, Romero Britto, for the launch of “Global Best Buddies Day.” The kick-off was in support of Best Buddies International, an organization that provides training, leadership, employment, and friendship for adults with developmental disabilities.

After years of bad press, the Virginia native wants to put the past behind him, and is focussing on his philanthropy, as well as the release of a new album. “There was so much …. that was going on in my life. Fights and other stuff going on in the media. I got to the point where I didn’t even want to leave the studio,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “It’s like I don’t even want to go out and be seen. I don’t want a new story to come out.

“People are just going to have to like me for it. Or don’t. I don’t really focus on the negative anymore. I know there’s always stories or this or that out about Chris Brown…. [but] whatever you think you know about me, just listen to the album.”

His sixth album, X, is slated for release in August.

See photos from Brown’s day of charity work below.

