ItsTheReal ft. Bun B – “Girls With The Dirty Souths” [LISTEN]

Pimp C lives… through Eric and Jeff Rosenthal, aka ItsTheReal? We know that sounds crazy, but the influence is certainly there on “Girls With The Dirty Souths,” the latest leak from the duo’s forthcoming mixtape, Urbane Outfitters, Vol. 1.

“Girls With The Dirty Souths” stays true to the Rosenthal’s brand of satirical comedy, and comments on women who refuse to tidy up their nether regions. To top it off, Bun B appears on the track as well with a verse speaking on a horrible experience of his own. All of those factors considered, how could the song not be utterly entertaining?

This is the second cut from Urbane Outfitters, Vol. 1, to hit the blogosphere. The first was the Maino-assisted “Beef With Us,” which dropped just yesterday. Fans can hear the mixtape in full when it release April 1st, also known as April Fools Day. DJ Drama, who can be heard at the end of “Girls With The Dirty Souths,” hosted the project. Expect features from other notable artists like Freeway, Lil’ Jon, and production by Tha Bizness and Greg Mayo.

Hear ItsTheReal‘s latest cut below.

—

Photo: ItsTheReal