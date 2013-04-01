Ice Cube – “Crowded” [LISTEN]

West Coast OG Ice Cube returns to the rap scene with “Crowded,” the leading single from his forthcoming 10th studio album Everythang’s Corrupt, due out for release later this year.

Fans will have to get acclimated to O’Shea’s newfound sound, as this new track is totally different from what you’re accustomed to hearing him on. Nevertheless, the MC is making his full return to Hip-Hop this year, and will appear on the “King of the Mic” tour with LL Cool J, Public Enemy and De La Soul this Summer.

Hear “Crowded” below.

