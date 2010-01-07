Jay-Z Nominated For Image Awards, Adds Trey Songz To Blueprint III Tour

The NAACP is announcing their nominees for their annual awards to commemorate excellence in Black entertainment.
The Jigga man is up for several Image awards including “Outstanding Male Artist”, “Outstanding Album”, “Outstanding Song” as well as “Outstanding Group or Duo” for “Empire State of Mind” and “Run This Town.”
While relishing in his award nods, Jay’s also looking forward to getting back on the road for his Blueprint III tour after suddenly canceling a number of his 2009 tour dates.
Assisting him on the 2010 leg of the tour will be none other than Trey Songz who’s been added to the lineup as an opening act.
Trey will join Jay and Young Jeezy during their 23 date tour schedule across the country.
As previously reported the tour kicks off February 20 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
The dates for Jay-Z’s Blueprint III tour are below:
Feb. 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Bank Atlantic Center
Feb. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb. 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Feb. 25 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena
Feb. 27 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Feb. 28 – Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Mar. 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Mar. 3 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center
Mar. 5 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Mar. 6 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center
Mar. 7 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena
Mar. 11 – Boston, MA – MATD Bank North Garden
Mar. 12 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum
Mar. 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgota
Mar. 14 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills
Mar. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mellon Arena
Mar. 18 – Chicago, IL – The United Center
Mar. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center
Mar. 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Conseco Fieldhouse
Mar. 22 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Mar. 24 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion
Mar. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Mar. 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater