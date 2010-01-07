Jay-Z Nominated For Image Awards, Adds Trey Songz To Blueprint III Tour

The NAACP is announcing their nominees for their annual awards to commemorate excellence in Black entertainment.

The Jigga man is up for several Image awards including “Outstanding Male Artist”, “Outstanding Album”, “Outstanding Song” as well as “Outstanding Group or Duo” for “Empire State of Mind” and “Run This Town.”

While relishing in his award nods, Jay’s also looking forward to getting back on the road for his Blueprint III tour after suddenly canceling a number of his 2009 tour dates.

Assisting him on the 2010 leg of the tour will be none other than Trey Songz who’s been added to the lineup as an opening act.

Trey will join Jay and Young Jeezy during their 23 date tour schedule across the country.

As previously reported the tour kicks off February 20 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The dates for Jay-Z’s Blueprint III tour are below:

Feb. 20 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Bank Atlantic Center

Feb. 22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb. 23 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Feb. 25 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena

Feb. 27 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Feb. 28 – Greensboro, N.C. – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Mar. 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mar. 3 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center

Mar. 5 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Mar. 6 – East Rutherford, NJ – Izod Center

Mar. 7 – Norfolk, VA – Scope Arena

Mar. 11 – Boston, MA – MATD Bank North Garden

Mar. 12 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Coliseum

Mar. 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – The Borgota

Mar. 14 – Detroit, MI – Palace of Auburn Hills

Mar. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mellon Arena

Mar. 18 – Chicago, IL – The United Center

Mar. 19 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

Mar. 20 – Indianapolis, IN – Conseco Fieldhouse

Mar. 22 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Mar. 24 – San Jose, CA – HP Pavilion

Mar. 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Mar. 27 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater