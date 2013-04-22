T.I. ft. B.o.B, Kendrick Lamar & Kris Stephens – “Memories Back Then” [VIDEO]

Rap songs with concepts, that are executed well, are a rarity nowadays. T.I. does just that on “Memories Back Then,” which features assistance from B.o.B., Kendrick Lamar and Kris Stephens.

The songs airy background vocals and chorus are handles by Kris Stephens while Tip, Bobby Ray and Kendrick drop bars dedicated to reminiscing on past times. Specifically, the topic at hands is vary experiences with women from earlier in their respective lives and careers. The visuals feature actors portraying young versions of themselves save for the Kendrick who is enough of a new jack to play himself. Every MC drops a dope verse on this one.

The original version of this song was supposed to be on Trouble Man: Heavy Is The Head, but got shelved because a Gotye sample (“Somebody I Used To Know”) couldn’t get cleared. Now, this version will appear on the forthcoming Hustle Gang Presents G.D.O.D. (Get Dough or Die) compilation album.

You can cop “Memories Back Then” off iTunes right here and watch it’s video below.

—

Photo: Vevo