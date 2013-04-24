Big Boi & Killer Mike – “In The A (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Big Boi‘s Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors album was a sleeper and one of its best cuts is “In The A.” For the remix, T.I. and Ludacris’ verses get cut while Killer Mike adds on a potent 16-bars to the horn fueled instrumental.

The track is featured on Trackstar The DJ’s The Shoes For Running mixtape, which is hosted by Killer Kill From Adamsville and Daddy Fat Saxxx. Every cut on the project is a tune that featured by ATL MCs, including classics like “The Whole World” and “Kryptonite.” You can stream the entire tape on the next page or download it right here.

A while ago Killer was signed to Big Boi’s Purple Ribbon imprint. The two fell out, but fortunately for Hip-Hop rekindled their friendship and are back working together. The tour currently on the Big Boi headlined “Shoes For Running” tour.

Listen to the “In The A (Remix)” below. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo: Shoes For Running

