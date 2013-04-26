A$AP Rocky Narrates New Adidas Ad With John Wall & Damian Lillard [VIDEO]

A$AP Rocky is winning. The Harlem rappers get his spoken word poetry on in a new adidas Basketball commercial featuring John Wall, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday.

The spot clocks in just shy of a minute and is part of adidas’ #QuickAintFair campaign for its new Crazyquick basketball shoe. In the commercial, Wall, Lillard and Holiday are seen breaking ankles, getting bucket and throwing down fierce dunks while A$AP kicks a poem about their talents. “There was a family of quicks on my block, a family we all knew, I’m talking about John, Damian and that boy Jrue,” says Pretty Flacco. “They had an unfair proof that lived in their shoe. technological truth made them quicker than you.

The background music is the instrumental to the fashion friendly rapper’s Hit-Boy produced hit “Goldie.” The spot will officially drop on May 1 to coincide with the adidas Crazyquick’s retails launch.

“I wore the Crazyquick throughout the season and I’m happy to have my first big thing with the adidas family,” saod Wall in a press statment. “I’m a big fan of A$AP. He’s somebody that has real good music going out. He’s a different type of person, a different type of style and it’s great to have him narrating this commercial. I think everyone’s gonna like it a lot.”

