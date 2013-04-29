CLOSE
Run The Jewels (Killer Mike & El-P) – “Get It” [LISTEN]

After dropping two of 2012’s best Hip-Hop LPs with R.A.P. Music and Cancer 4 Cure respectively, Killer Mike and El-P unite under one of the illest monikers in rap, Run The Jewels. The impromptu announcement is accompanied by their first song as a formal duo, titled “Get It.”

This track is just as grimace inducing as fans would imagine, and features both Killer Kill From Adamsville and El-Producto decimating the sonically menacing track with sharp bars.

More importantly, “Get It” is a sampling of new tunes to come from the two, who have a deal in place to drop a free project on Fool’s Gold in June. That means the Internets will receive more of Killer’s socially conscious, but gritty rhymes over El-P’s knocking production. Company Flow P’s role will extend past manning the boards this time around as well, so expect A-1 lyrics on the album.

To top it off, there will be a 29-city tour to accompany the LP beginning July 10 at the Ottawa Blues Fest. See the schedule on the following page, and feast your ears to “Get It” below.

