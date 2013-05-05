Rich Gang (Birdman ft. Lil’ Wayne, Future, Mack Maine & Nicki Minaj) – “Tap Out” [VIDEO]

We saw the photos, and now we get the video. The Rich Gang, aka Birdman featuring Lil’ Wayne, Future, Mack Maine & Nicki Minaj, drop the official video for “Tap Out.”

The Rich Gang go about their rap business in plush mansion, rapping about “million dollar pu–y.” You gotta admit, there is something entertaining in watching Nicki Minaj and Future Stuggle Falsetto sing passionately about million dollar poom poom. Just saying.

This visual certainly had a good sized budget, with Kristina Milian, Kimora Lee Simmons and Paris Hilton appearing throughout. Yes, that Paris Hilton. Milian and Hilton play a server and bartender, who pull a heist, but only one manages to gets away. What this exactly has to do with the song is anyone’s guess—just roll with it.

YMCMB’s Rich Gang: Flashy Lifestyle compilation project is due in stores June 25. Watch the Hannah Lux Davis-directed video for “Tap Out” below.

—

Photo: YouTube