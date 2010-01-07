Beanie Sigel and Freeway Album To Be Released

Although Beanie Sigel’s days with Rocafella are long gone, several tracks featuring him teaming up with a member of his old fam are set to be released.

Tracks featuring Beanie Sigel and Freeway will be released in a new album slated to make its debut next month.

Beanz and Philly’s new project will be titled Roc Boys and will be in a mixtape format.

The new album will unite the sounds of the Beanz and his partner along with DMX, members of State Property and Young Chris.

The Roc Boys album will be released February 23 by independent record label, Siccness Records, the same label responsible for Beanz’ Broad Street Bully project released in September.

The tracklisting for the album is below:

Boss

Beanie Sigel and Freeway

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)

Produced by the Batkave

The Last Two

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)

Produced by State Property

Under Attack

Beanie Sigel and Freeway

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)

Produced by Main Event West

Errrly

Freeway ft Tyeena

(L.Pridgeon/Hartman/T.Groves)

Produced by State Property

Serious

Freeway ft Young Chris

(D.Grant/C.Ries)

Produced by the Batkave

Bac Ya Boyz Down

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Jakk Frost

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/Frost)

Produced by State Property

Word Rite

Freeway

(L.Pridgeon)

Produced by State Property

Live In Effect

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft State Property

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)

Produced by State Property

Fresh Ta Def

Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris

(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)

Produced by the Batkave

Cyphr

Freeway ft Whale and Young Chris

(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries/O.Akintimehin)

Produced by State Property

May They Rest

Freeway ft Young Guns

(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)

Produced by State Property

Silent Prayer

Beanie Sigel ft DMX

(D.Grant/E.Simmons)

Produced by the batkave

Flatline

Beanie Sigel

(D.Grant)

Produced by Isiah Salazar