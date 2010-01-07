Beanie Sigel and Freeway Album To Be Released

Although Beanie Sigel’s days with Rocafella are long gone, several tracks featuring him teaming up with a member of his old fam are set to be released.
Tracks featuring Beanie Sigel and Freeway will be released in a new album slated to make its debut next month.
Beanz and Philly’s new project will be titled Roc Boys and will be in a mixtape format.
The new album will unite the sounds of the Beanz and his partner along with DMX, members of State Property and Young Chris.
The Roc Boys album will be released February 23 by independent record label, Siccness Records, the same label responsible for Beanz’ Broad Street Bully project released in September.
The tracklisting for the album is below:
Boss
Beanie Sigel and Freeway
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by the Batkave
The Last Two
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by State Property
Under Attack
Beanie Sigel and Freeway
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by Main Event West
Errrly
Freeway ft Tyeena
(L.Pridgeon/Hartman/T.Groves)
Produced by State Property
Serious
Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/C.Ries)
Produced by the Batkave
Bac Ya Boyz Down
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Jakk Frost
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/Frost)
Produced by State Property
Word Rite
Freeway
(L.Pridgeon)
Produced by State Property
Live In Effect
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft State Property
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon)
Produced by State Property
Fresh Ta Def
Beanie Sigel and Freeway ft Young Chris
(D.Grant/L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by the Batkave
Cyphr
Freeway ft Whale and Young Chris
(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries/O.Akintimehin)
Produced by State Property
May They Rest
Freeway ft Young Guns
(L.Pridgeon/C.Ries)
Produced by State Property
Silent Prayer
Beanie Sigel ft DMX
(D.Grant/E.Simmons)
Produced by the batkave
Flatline
Beanie Sigel
(D.Grant)
Produced by Isiah Salazar