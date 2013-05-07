Future Performs At Complex + Sonos “Night Of Music & Art” Event In L.A. [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

Future took his turn up skills to Complex + Sonos “Night of Music and Art” at Sonos Studio in L.A., Friday (May 3) night. As expected, the auto-tune aficionado didn’t disappoint.

Sponsored by Hennessy, more than 1,000 fans signed up for a chance to see Future hit the intimate 250-capacity venue. With features on just about every song on the Rap/R&B charts right now, the 29- year-old had a plethora of records to choose from. He settled on a mixture of old and new, featuring “Same Damn Time” plus other tracks from his Pluto debut, and hits from the guest list, like Lil Wayne’s “Good Kush & Alcohol (B-tches Love Me),” Rihanna’s “Loveeeeee Song“, and Ace Hood’s “Bugati.”

The night also included a live art show courtesy of Robert Raimon Roy, and a DJ set by way of Pase Rock.

For more information on Sonos Studio and forthcoming events, visit www.sonos-studio.com.

Photos: Rony’s Photobooth

