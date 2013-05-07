Treach Fires Vin Rock From Naughty By Nature

Why must so many rap groups inevitably break up? It seems like 90’s Hip-Hop powerhouse group Naughy By Nature has broken up, sort of, at least according to one member.

Composed of rappers Treach and Vin Rock along with producer/DJ Kay Gee, one of the New Jersey based group’s biggest hits was “O.P.P.” as well as “Uptown Anthem” and “Hip-Hop Hooray.” However, last night Treach took to Twitter to air out some of the group’s internal strife publicly and hand out a pink slip in the process.

“Vinnie from NAUGHTY BY NATURE is Officially FIRED!! Anything he does besides shows til Sept is Frugazy!! F-ck him & the Ground he Walks!!,” tweeted the reputed rapper.

He added, “Anybody that f-cks with that B-tch @ss Ni–a Don’t F-ck with Me!!”

Well, that’s going to make any aforementioned shows hella awkward.

No word from Vinny or Kay Gee, yet. In the past, the group broke up after fall out between Kay Gee and Treach that was reportedly over finances. The group reunited in 2006, three years after it had disbanded. Late last year, the group was at the center of a lawsuit involving Sugar Hill Music over a sample used on “Uptown Anthem” from the Juice soundtrack.

Naughty By Nature’s last proper album was 2011’s Anthem Inc.

