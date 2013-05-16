B.o.B ft. 2 Chainz – “Headband” [LISTEN]

B.o.B introduced his follow up single “Headband” with a NSFW teaser video last week. Understanding that one could be easily distracted by the bare cabooses in the vid, the Atlanta native returns today with the audio.

The track is backed by a gentleman’s club friendly beat courtesy of producer and recent Roc Nation signee DJ Mustard. Like a bevy of the west coast native’s work, “Headband” has a sound that caters to the gentleman’s club.

Whistles echoe throughout the song, as if to remind willing ladies to whistle while they twerk. B.o.B spits to that effect with a catchy and chorus that chants “Hey, look at baby over there/ Wassup, little mama come here/ She started talking but I really couldn’t hear/ Until she started dancing like she do it in the mirror.”

2 Chainz plays wingman on the bounce-heavy record and provides a laugh in the process with hilarious lines like “To do a threesome you gotta intervene/ Her legs so sexy when I’m in-between.”

This could very well be a worthy successor to Bobby Ray’s current hit “We Still In This.” Both will appear on his third solo LP Underground Luxury, due out this summer.

Hear “Headband” below.

Photo: Atlantic Record