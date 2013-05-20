B.o.B – “Through My Head” [VIDEO]

Gauging from his new material, B.o.B has veered away from the pop influences that drove Strange Clouds and The Adventures of Bobby Ray. He’s attacked the Urban charts with his club smash “We Still In This” and “Headband” could potentially become a gentlemans’ club anthem. Today, the ATLien makes the cypher complete with a thought provoking trifecta titled “Through My Head.”

B.o.B debuts the track with a captivating video treatment following a man being sought by the government because of his special powers. The visual actually comes from The Raven, a 2010 Sci-Fi short film by director Ricardo de Montreuil.

Nevertheless, the theme of the Montreuil’s film fits Bobby Ray’s rhymes about a corrupt system that pigeon holds the common man. A smooth chorus sings “Thoughts keep running through my head,” and the Grand Hustle rapper does just that on the cut.

All that we’ve heard so far from the B.o.B will appear on his third studio album Underground Luxury, due out this summer. See the clip for “Through My Head” below.

Photo: Atlantic Records