Paris Hilton Signs To Cash Money Records

A couple of weeks ago, we asked why was Paris Hilton in Birdman’s video for “Tap Out.” Now we know. The hand rub kingpin has signed the socialite to Cash Money Records. This is not a joke.



Baby himself confirmed the news , after Showbiz 411 broke it, via Twitter. “Welcome@ParisHilton to tha Family.RichgangRichgirl.YMCMB,” he tweeted earlier today (May 22).

No word from Ms. Hilton yet, but she did retweet a flick of her and 2 Chainz in the club that the “Birthday Song” rapper shared yesterday.

To all those MCs taking the time to hone their craft with hopes of one day sign a record contract with a label like YMCMB…sorry. This is Hip-Hop in 2013 folks. That is all.

TMZ has more info on this struggle, if you are interested in this sort of thing.

—

Photo: Instagram