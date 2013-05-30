DJ Drama ft. Young Jeezy, Yo Gotti & Juicy J – “4 What” [LISTEN]

Young Jeezy and his CTE World imprint debuted their #Itstheworld EP earlier today. After a first listen, it’s clear that the closing track, “4 What,” is a standout in the bunch.

It turns out that the Drumma Boy-produced song is also the first single from DJ Drama’s forthcoming album, Quality Street Music 2, due out this year.

Yo Gotti and Juicy J join the Snowman in his efforts to turn up at all cost.

“How much liquor it gon’ take to get it cracking in this b**ch/Look, I came to get it in. Now why y’all acting in this b**ch? /Turn down for what?” Jeezy chants on the chorus.

If anything is apparent, it’s the trio and Mr. Thanksgiving’s aim at summer anthem status. Not sure if this is a clear cut contender just yet, though.

Hear “4 What” for yourself below, and you be the judge.

DOWNLOAD: DJ Drama ft. Young Jeezy, Yo Gotti & Juicy J – “4 What”

Photo: MTV