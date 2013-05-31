B.o.B ft. Lauriana Mae – “Chandelier” [VIDEO]

While B.o.B focuses his efforts on his third studio album Underground Luxury, he delivers a visual for “Chandelier” from his 2012 LP Strange Clouds to hold fans over.

Bobby Ray hopes to inspire listeners with rhymes about fighting to achieve your dreams. He receives a bit of assistance from dynamic songtress Lauriana Mae on the chorus.

Because seeing is believing, the video provides an in-depth look at the Hustle Gang rapper’s travels and the other numerous luxuries Hip-Hop has afforded him.

B.o.B’s most recent work infers that he has diverted from making the crossover hits that allowed him to flourish in the past. He’s attacked urban radio with heaters like “We Still In This” and “Headband.”

See the treatment for “Chandelier” below.

Photo: YouTube