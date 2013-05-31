CLOSE
Home > B.o.b.

B.o.B ft. Lauriana Mae – “Chandelier” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

While B.o.B focuses his efforts on his third studio album Underground Luxury, he delivers a visual for “Chandelier” from his 2012 LP Strange Clouds to hold fans over.

Bobby Ray hopes to inspire listeners with rhymes about fighting to achieve your dreams. He receives a bit of assistance from dynamic songtress Lauriana Mae on the chorus.

Because seeing is believing, the video provides an in-depth look at the Hustle Gang rapper’s travels and the other numerous luxuries Hip-Hop has afforded him.

B.o.B’s most recent work infers that he has diverted from making the crossover hits that allowed him to flourish in the past. He’s attacked urban radio with heaters like “We Still In This” and “Headband.”

See the treatment for “Chandelier” below.

Photo: YouTube

B.o.B , Chandelier , Lauriana Mae , Strange Clouds , Underground Luxury , VIDEO

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close