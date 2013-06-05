Beyoncé – “Rise Up” (Produced By Hit-Boy & Chase N. Cash) [LISTEN]

Besides laughing off pregnancy rumors, Beyoncé has a music career to take care of. The R&B and Pop diva drops a new tune called “Rise Up,” which is from the forthcoming Epic soundtrack.

The song was written by Sia and has Hip-Hop DNA since the sweeping and grandiose production is courtesy of Roc Nation’s Hit-Boy and his longtime running buddy Chase N. Cashe.

Jay-Z’s wife and Blue Ive’s momma voices the Queen Tara character in the Epic animated film, which is in theaters now. While the European leg of the her Mrs. Carter Show world tour is a wrap, she will kicks off thestate side portion on June 28 in Los Angeles at the Staples Center.

Listen to “Rise Up” below. Quickly now, no word on how long this stream will last.

Photo: Tumblr