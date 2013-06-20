Iggy Azalea Talks A$AP Rocky, Hustle Gang, Leaving The U.S. & More [VIDEO]

Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club caught up with Iggy Azalea and they discussed her experiences from working with T.I. to finally choosing which label would get her rhyme services.

Fresh off her sold-out show in NYC, the Australian born songwriter reflected on feeling that she had been blackballed by the music industry and went on to explain how she left the states for the UK to further develop her craft.

She also remarked on her past relationship with A$AP Rocky. “I’m young and he’s young” said Azalea citing an amicable split between her and the Harlem rapper. Iggy also spoke on why she opted for a major deal instead going the indie route after an initial deal with Interscope Record fell through. “You cant bank roll shows as an independent artist” she said.

Iggy Azalea’s major label debut, The New Classic, is due out in September. See the first lady of Grand Hustle speak more below.

Photo: Power 105.1