A$AP Rocky To Release Beauty & The Beast: Slowed Down Sessions Chapter 1 Instrumental Album [VIDEO]

We’ve seen various artists try their hands at producing in recent years, and we can now add A$AP Rocky to the bunch. In a recent sit down with MTV, that PMF spoke on and announced the title of his long-rumored instrumental album, Beauty & The Beast: Slowed Down Sessions Chapter 1.

The fact that his production effort was even brought up surprised Rocky, but he willingly provided info on what fans can expect.

“I think people are gonna be intrigued by it because it’s actually good. I wouldn’t do nothing that I didn’t feel confident or comfortable about,” the Harlem rapper said.

He continued, “It’s really druggy, ambient sh-t,” and describes the project as a mix between classical, beautiful music and RZA’s boom-bap Wu-Tang Clan production.

Beauty & The Beast: Slowed Down Sessions Chapter 1 will release for free on the Internets. According to Rocky, we should be on the lookout for that in the near future. Check out the full interview with MTV below.

—

Photo: MTV