Watch The Throne 2 Is A Go, According To Mike Dean

First it was Kanye West with Yeezus. Then it was Jay-Z with Magna Carta Holy Grail. Does that mean the next project in this logical progression is Yeezy and Hova’s reunion album, Watch The Throne 2?

During a Twitter exchange between producer Mike Dean and G.O.O.D Music signee Hudson Mohawke about Hov’s latest project, the “Black Skinhead” producer revealed that there is a Watch The Throne 2 in the works. “@HudMo all g, just we’re all fam. don’t burn your bridge for WTT 2!,” tweeted Dean to Mohawke, who had tweeted that he didn’t think Jay-Z took any risks on MCHG compared to Yeezus.

Dean is a frequent collaborator on the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s LPs. He’s worked on The College Dropout and Late Registration, and has produced tracks on Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus. Hudson Mohawke, one of the house that Yeezy built’s latest acquisitions, also worked on Yeezus

No word yet on an official release date. If this turns out to be more substantial than speculation, given the way The Throne rappers promote their projects, you can be sure WTT2 will push the envelope whenever it does appear.

