Dame Dash Likes Jay-Z’s “Truth Telling” On Magna Carta Holy Grail

Even years after their fall out, Dame Dash‘s name will still inevitably come up when Jay-Z is discussed, and vice versa. Today (July 5), Dash hit up his Instagram to reveal that he likes his former best friend and client’s new album, Magna Carta Holy Grail.

“In the barber shop listening to jays new album….I can’t front… I still like hearing him pop shit cause I know he’s telling the truth…proud to be be a part of that..#bittersweet,” reads the caption of a pic of the barbershop Dash was sitting in.

Despite some glitches with the Magna Carta app, MCHG dropped on July 4. We’ll give the barber shop the benefit of a doubt and assume someone was bumping the album off of their Samsung Galaxy phone.

D Dot Omen even has footage of the Roc-A-Fella co-founder nodding his head to the album. One of the Harlem native’s current ventures is running his Poppington Gallery in NYC’s Lower East Side.

Here is to hoping someday Jay-Z and Dame Dash can make nice, for friendship’s sake.

Photo: New York Daily News