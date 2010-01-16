Is Wyclef Short Changing His “Yele” Charity Organization?!?

The Smoking Gun reports that $1 out of every $5 donated to Wyclef’s Yele Charity actually goes to the impoverished country. If that’s indeed true, it’s sad because the organization has already raised over a million dollars for the earthquake victims.

The Smoking Gun reports:

“Internal Revenue Service records show the group has a lackluster history of accounting for its finances, and that the organization has paid the performer and his business partner at least $410,000 for rent, production services, and Jean’s appearance at a benefit concert. Though the Wyclef Jean Foundation, which does business as Yele Haiti Foundation, was incorporated 12 years ago–and has been active since that time–the group only first filed tax returns in August 2009.

That month, the foundation provided the IRS with returns covering calendar years 2005, 2006, and 2007–the only periods for which it has publicly provided a glimpse at its financial affairs. In 2006, Jean’s charity reported contributions of $1 million, the bulk of which came from People magazine in exchange for the first photos of a pregnant Angelina Jolie (the actress reportedly directed that the publication’s payment go to Jean’s charity, not her personally).”

Click here to take a look at the tax records and more of what money has been spent on.

We’re pretty sure Wyclef can explain the matter but more important is people continuing to support Haiti. I highly doubt that Clef would pocket a nickel and steal from his own people in this time of need. Hip-Hop Wired will keep you posted as this story develops.