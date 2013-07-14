Jay-Z & Justin Timberlake Perform “Holy Grail” In London [VIDEO]

If this is a sneak peek at the Legends of the Summer tour, it’s already a winner. Last night (July 13), Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake performed “Holy Grail” at the Yahoo! Wireless Festival in London.

Hova was yesterday’s headliner (it was the second day of the three day festival), and performed tracks from his new Magna Carta Holy Grail album. The previous evening, Timberlake was the headliners and Jigga joined him on stage to kick “Suit & Tie.”

Timberlake may want to work on some of those notes during the live rendition, though. No shade.

Watch the performance of “Holy Grail” below as well as “Suit & Tie” on the flip. The two J’s will be hitting the stage simultaneously today.

