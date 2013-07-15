Rich Gang Unveil Rich Gang Album Cover & Tracklist [PHOTO]

Birdman has been steadily crafting the Rich Gang album for some time now and finally liberates the tracklist for public view.

Spearheaded by the star studding single “Tapout,” featuring Nicki Minaj, Lil Wanye, Birdman, Mack Maine, and Future, the full offering features 13 tracks by the YMCMB clique (16 on the deluxe version).

Oddly enough, Rich Gang features minimal appearances from two of Cash Money’s cash cows. Nicki only appears on the aforementioned single, while there also isn’t a single Drake sighting on the entire project.

In any case, this should be a worthy look for newly acquired artists like Mystikal, Detail, and Limp Bizkit, who are looking to find their niche in the YMCMB fold.

Rich Gang releases July 23. Check out the artwork and tracklist for Birdman and co.’s forthcoming project below.

1. R.G. (Feat. Mystikal)

2. Million Dollar (Feat. Detail & Future)

3. Tapout (Feat. Lil Wayne, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Mack Maine & Future)

4. We Been On (Feat. R. Kelly, Birdman & Lil Wayne)

5. Dreams Come True (Feat. Yo Gotti, Birdman, Mack Maine & Ace Hood)

6. 50 Plates (Feat. Rick Ross)

7. Bigger Than Life (Feat. Chris Brown, Tyga, Birdman & Lil Wayne)

8. 100 Favors (Feat. Detail, Birdman & Kendrick Lamar)

9. Everyday (Feat. Cory Gunz, Birdman, Busta Rhymes & Mystikal)

10. Burn The House (Feat. Detail)

11. Panties To The Side (Feat. French Montana, Bow Wow, Tyga & Gudda Gudda)

12. Angel (Feat. Birdman, Lil Wayne, Mystikal, Ace Hood, Jae Millz, Gudda Gudda & Mack Maine)

13. Sunshine (Feat. Limp Bizkit, Flo Rida, Birdman & Caskey)

Deluxe edition:

14. Paint Tha Town (Feat. The Game, Birdman & Lil Wayne)

15. Have It Your Way (Feat. T.I., Birdman & Lil Wayne)

16. Fly Rich (Feat. Stevie J, Future, Tyga, Meek Mill & Mystikal)

Photo: Derick G.