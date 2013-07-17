Rich Gang ft. Kendrick Lamar, Detail & Birdman – “100 Favors” [LISTEN]

The last of the Rich Gang‘s trifecta of releases is a smooth tune featuring Birdman, Detail, and Kendrick Lamar called “100 Favors.”

With the assistance of autotune, Detail lays the groundwork with a smooth chorus about his ride or die chick. The rapping pair follow suit with their own list of reasons for why they’re eternally indebted to their women.

It’s good to know that Rich Gang will provide a bit of variation on their upcoming self-titled album. This track, and the other two releases — a boastful track called “We Been On,” featuring R. Kelly and Lil Wayne and a solo Rick Ross tune, “50 Plates” — greatly differ from the project’s lead single, “Tapout.”

See what else you can expect via the Rich Gang tracklist here.

“100 Favors,” “50 Plates,” and “We Been On” will all appear on Rich Gang, due out July 23.

—

Photo: YouTube