Rich Gang ft. Birdman, Yo Gotti, Ace Hood, & Mack Maine – “Dreams Come True” [VIDEO]

Rich Gang has a worthy list of potential singles on their self-titled album. Today, the Cash Money collective return with a visual for one called “Dreams Come True,” featuring Birdman, Yo Gotti, Ace Hood, Mack Maine.

A smooth beat that could have easily been the palette for a something suited for the ladies doubles as a smooth d-boy anthem on this track. Making your dreams come true is the sentiment, but since we’re dealing with an affluent bunch, don’t expect the typical chants of hope.

“I believe dreams come true/Close my eyes, woke up in that Bugatti coup,” chants Gotti on the chorus.

The video follows suit, and features the four MCs kicking their rhymes on the countryside of a lavish estate. Consider the attractive women holding Birdman’s GTV vodka to be accouterments of the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Rich Gang is in stores now, and dons appearances from Nicki Minaj, Busta Rhymes, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Chris Brown, French Montana, and a host of YMCMB artists.

See the treatment for “Dreams Come True” below.

Photo: YouTube