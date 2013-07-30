Big Sean – “Fire” [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Big Sean delivers the dirty version of his new DJ Camper-produced single. Find that and the song’s official artwork after the jump.

Big Sean performed a snippet of a new Hall Of Fame track called “Fire” at a March show and at the recent Yahoo! Wireless Festival in London. It sounded impressive in short form, but today, we receive the full offering to judge courtesy of Samsung.

Ladies and gentleman, it’s safe to say that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper has arrived.

Sean kept his bars witty and thoughtful over lush instrumentation and escalating drums as a powerful vocal sample chants in the background. It’ll also be difficult not to respond to the song’s inspirational tone.

We can’t wait to see the MC perform this one on the “Cud Life Tour,” on which he will appear alongside KiD Cudi, Tyler, The Creator, and Logic.

“Fire” will appear on Big Sean’s long-awaited Hall Of Fame album, due out August 27. This marks the fourth release we’ve received from the 25-year-old’s sophomore effort — “Beware,” featuring Jhené Aiko and Lil Wayne, the Common-assisted “Switch Up,” and his solo jam “Guap” dropped previously.

Listen to “Fire” below.

—

Photo: YouTube