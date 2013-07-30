Accidental Racist Sharon Osbourne Says Kanye West Should Be A Car Salesman & Slanders Justin Bieber

In news that will interest mostly the staunchest of Kanye West disciples, Sharon Osbourne is not a fan of the Chicago rapper. The wife of Ozzy Osbourne hurled some slander Yeezy’s way during a recent interview. She also really doesn’t like Justin Bieber, which may have caused her to reveal some racist tendencies.

During a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Osbourne, who co-hosts The Talk on CBS and X Factor in the UK, was asked for her opinion on some music stars, including Yeezus.

I have no time for him. He bores me. I said it on the show, he’s an average-looking man with an average talent, but he’s a great salesman. He should sell cars because they would f-ckin’ fly out the door. He’s his No. 1 fan.

Osbourne saved the most vitriol for Justin Bieber, which also contained what could be considered subtle racism.

Justin Bieber. I feel really bad for him. There’s this little kid with a huge dream, he’s cute, girls love him, and he wants to be a mean boy, and he’s about as mean as a f-ckin’ kitten, and he’s trying to act out. It’s like pissing in a bucket. It’s like, “Oh, we’re the bad boys!” F-ck off! You don’t know what bad is. And I think that he’s lost, I really do. I think he doesn’t realize he’s white and not black, that’s a huge problem. And, at the point he’s at in his career, it’s so dangerous because we’ve seen it all before a million times. Where do you go when you’re a child entertainer and then you want to transition to be a man? Very few make it.

So besides acting like a privileged brat, it’s important to point out that the Beebs shouldn’t act Black? So what does that mean, exactly?

Is it hanging with weed carriers that make him think he is Black or is it the alleged kush smoking and acting like an ingrate itself that makes him think he’s Black? Expect a clarification/apology from Osbourne sooner than later.

Think Sharon Osbourne is an accidental racist or should we give her the benefit of a doubt? Let us know in the comments.

Photo: CBS